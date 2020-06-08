Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has an important tip to share - the right way to drink water.

Stating that in the race to learn something new about fitness and health, people often forget the basics like how to drink water, Malaika explains the correct way - sit and sip and not stand and gulp - in her latest post on Instagram.



Elaborating it further, Malaika adds that it is important to take sips of water throughout the day rather than standing and gulping it down your throat.

Watch the video:



“We strive everyday to keep ourselves fit, to learn something new about fitness - new form of exercise, new super foods available in the market, what to eat and how much to eat for different types of diet programs, but what we often forget in all of this is the BASICS. Something as simple as drinking water. How to drink this simple and most important source of energy is something we usually don't even consider. Here's my tip to make sure that this simple thing is done in the right way," she captioned the video.