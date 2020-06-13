Legendary comic book writer, Dennis 'Denny' O'Neil died at the age of 81. As confirmed by his family, the legendary comic book writer died at his home of natural causes.

O'Neil was best known for his work on the Batman Comics. However, his initial stint began at Marvel, where he Strange Tales, Rawhide Kid, Millie the Model, X-Men and more.

After moving DC, he worked on Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Justice League of America. O'Neil is also credited to bringing Batman back to his darker, more gritty roots after the success of the TV series with Adam West.

RIP Denny O’ Neil—one of visionary architects of DC Comics who helped revive Batman in the 1970’s and remains my favorite Green Lantern writer to date. Through his editing and writing, Denny was one of the earliest writers whose work and focus on social issues pushed comics 1/ pic.twitter.com/5zqmD4Wz7T — Jim Lee (@JimLee) June 12, 2020

During his time on Batman, he is credited with creating the characters of Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, Leslie Thompkins, Azrael, and Richard Dragon. He was also involved in the reinvention of the Joker and Two-Face as modern DC villains and oversaw the death of Jason Todd, the second Robin.

Denny O’Neil made timeless comics by making comics about his time. The revolutions of the 60s, the excesses of the 70s, the corruption of the 80s, the facades of the 90s—he used super hero tropes as brushstrokes to paint a picture of who we are and who we could be. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eWwI6tfnrp — Tom King (@TomKingTK) June 12, 2020

In 1980, O’Neil briefly returned to Marvel, where he wrote for The Amazing Spider-Man, Iron Man and Daredevil.

In addition to writing and editing, O’Neil taught at Manhattan’s School of Visual Arts, was on the Hero Initiative’s Board of Directors, and wrote the instructional book The DC Guide to Writing Comics.