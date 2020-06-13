As Disha Patani celebrates her 28th birthday, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's had an adorable greeting for the birthday girl.

Tiger shared a video of Disha grooving to a Cardi B song at a restaurant. In the caption, he explained that Disha had just finished enjoying some waffles and pancakes. "Three waffles and pancakes later. Happy birthday, rockstar," he wrote and added the red heart emoji.

"Thank you, superstar," read Disha's thank you note for Tiger.

Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff also shared a picture of the birthday girl with the message."Happiest birthday, Deeeeeshu!" Disha responded with red hearts and this comment: "Thank you so much, Aunty."

Speculations about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's rumour relationship started when the two first shared screen space in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. Disha also featured with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. The duo, however, has not confirmed the news.