Earlier in the morning today, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The 34-year-old reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself.



This piece of news has left everyone shocked, including actor Akshay Kumar.



"Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless," wrote Akshay as he went on to praise him and his last film, Chhichhore. "I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."

