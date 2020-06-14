Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide. According to the police, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.

Earlier in the week, Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager reportedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad, Mumbai.



After starting his career with television, where he gave an award-winning performance in soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013). The actor was last seen in Chhichhore (2019) but the one performance with which he touched millions of hearts was when he played the titular role in biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).



Reacting to the shocking news, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar wrote, "Stunned!! Don't have words to express. Why??!? #SushantSinghRajput"

