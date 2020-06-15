Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who was last seen in web-series Afsos, says Bollywood is not a family but an imaginary name for a place of work.

"Bollywood is not a family, it never was and never will be. If one thinks it's a family... there is the problem. Bollywood is an imaginary name for a place of work that's it. I am really not trying to put anybody down here & sorry if it seems," Gulshan tweeted and added that all actors are aware of what drove Sushant Singh Rajput to end his life.



"As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he (Sushant Singh Rajput) did it & that’s why it so disturbing even if you didn’t know him at all. It’s a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end," he wrote in another tweet.

"In case you didn't know, Bollywood has no shortage of aggressive alphas & peacocks. No, it's not gender specific… Successful people often fictionalise their success (like saying hard work, blessings etc). The ones who have failed will bare themselves to you & there is much to learn from that," he further added.

On Sunday, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence. The news of his death by suicide left the entire film industry in shock and disbelief.



The 34-year-old actor had started his career as a background dancer before he became an actor. After a successful stint in television, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013). The actor was last seen in Chhichhore (2019) but the one performance with which he touched millions of hearts was when he played the titular role in biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). His latest film, Dil Bechara, Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, was slated for May 8, 2020 release and according to reports, there were talks that the movie would release online.