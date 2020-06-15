Calling it 'unbelievable tragedy', actor Sikander Kher, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, urges people to refrain themselves from talking behind someone's back.

"Stop talking about people behind their back, stop gossiping, stop bitching… it hurts and it stays with us. If you have nothing good to say about someone, just don't," he lashes out in a video on his Instagram account, where he also apologises to anyone who is going through similar pain.

Warning people that success comes and goes, he says, "Some people aren't as blessed as you are... it is tragic... Say something nice or encouraging if you see someone going through a tough phase."

"It is easy to say that talk to someone but some people don't have anyone and sometimes you don't want to. You aren't weak. Just that this world is very cruel for people," adds Kher while calling ‘human beings’ a virus.