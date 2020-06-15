Mumbai, June 15 (IANS): Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.

Sushant's father and his two sisters arrived from the actor's hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present, besides fans also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star.

Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor's post-mortem was performed.

Bollywood colleagues spotted at the ceremony were Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant in his debut feature Kai Po Che and Kedarnath was present along with wife Pragya Kapoor. Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who has directed Sushant in the upcoming Dil Bechara, was also present.

Owing to social distancing regulations amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the police reportedly allowed only 20 people to gather near the pyre. For the same reason, all people who attended Sushant's funeral arrived wearing masks. Many of them brought umbrellas, too.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

The actor became a household name with the TV show Pavitra Rishta before foraying Bollywood. He made his big-screen debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che, and is also known for his roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, among others.