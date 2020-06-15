Chandigarh, June 15 (IANS): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday.

He is seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. State officials said Singh has left for Mumbai as soon as he came to know about the suicide incident.

Expressing condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said actor Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.



After starting his career with television, where he gave an award-winning performance in soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013). The actor was last seen in Chhichhore (2019) but the one performance with which he touched millions of hearts was when he played the titular role in biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). His latest film, Dil Bechara, Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, was slated for May 8, 2020 release and according to reports, there were talks that the movie would release online.