The untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has led to conversation everywhere about the importance of mental health awareness. Various public figures have come out to talk about their struggle with anxiety and depression.

On Monday night, popular comedian Danish Sait took to his social handles to open up about his battle with depression.

In a Twitter thread, the actor wrote, "Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors/professionals have been my only hope."

"Our trigger points are very different, for some it’s professional, some it’s personal. Sometimes, there’s just nothing but a hollow feeling." He added that this entire feeling is like a "gas chamber where it’s hard to live and breathe. Medical help is the bomb! Do it, even if there’s nothing wrong with you, it’s helpful."

He further added, "There are techniques that help us deal with everyday bull, people/situations/conversations cause trauma, can’t blame them for being them, instead we work on ourselves to navigate around problems."

"Awareness to a problem is half the solution to a problem, my brain doesn’t produce enough chemicals that keep me balanced, I induce them, it works for me. I work out, it works for me, I speak, it works for me. Fix yourself! Don’t be shy, it’s all cool "

See the full note: