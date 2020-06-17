After two successful seasons of on-ground chat shows Just My Way and Conversations, interdisciplinary artiste Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, who is known for his insightful and sensitive hosting, is ready with his first-ever digital chat show form the 21st of this month, with an eclectic mix of guests from the fields of acting, literature and social work.

Aptly named Addaghor, this digital show in collaboration with Montreal-based GhoshCompany, will feature personalities from different walks of life in no-holds-barred conversations laced with interp[personal anecdotes about the deep insecurities and uncertainties facing the current world including the current social fabric, and will attempt at finding ways to coping with the crises.

Inter-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee

Well-know actor and thespian Ritwick Chakraborty will be Sujoy's first guest and a maximum of 50 registered guests will comprise the audience. "I hope the audience connects with their social aspirations, anxieties and of course move forward along with us with renewed hope and optimism, as they hear their favourite guests share their fears and joys in this show," tells Sujoy.

"Sujoy is a dear friend and I am glad that he is hosting this chat show without waiting for the television or OTT platforms to offer him opportunities. I look forward to pouring my heart out at his show," tells Ritwick who will appear at the debut chat on June 21 at 8 pm sharp.

Addaghor will stream live every 3rd or 4th Sunday of a month at 8 pm on Zoom. For registration call on 9007756259.