Television host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting and producing the 72nd Emmy Awards scheduled to happen sometime this year, making it the third time he would be hosting the Emmys, following the 64th event in 2012 and 68th in 2016.

While he is not sure when and where the ceremony would happen, he is certain of doing it. "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," tweeted Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer.

While the Primetime Emmy telecast is still scheduled to be held on September 20, it is yet to be seen how the show will look in the time of a pandemic.

According to sources, many scenarios are being explored for an Emmys broadcast, including a fully virtual version but the final decision will be made based on the version that ensures the health and safety of anyone involved in the show.