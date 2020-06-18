Malayalam director-scriptwriter Sachy, who was admitted to Thrissur Jubilee Mission Hospital on June 16 after having suffered a cardiac arrest has passed away. He was 48.

As per reports, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum director had undergone a hip replacement surgery and suffered from a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the Jubilee Mission Hospital and was on ventilator support since then.

Sachy began his career in the films as a scriptwriter. Having penned several superhits including Driving License, Ramaleela and Run Baby Run, his last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum this year was a massive success.