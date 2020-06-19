San Francisco, June 19 (IANS): Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he had a threesome affair with Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard and supermodel-friend Cara Delevingne at Depp's home in Los Angeles in late 2016.



According to a media report, Musk's denial came after Josh Drew, a friend and former neighbour of Heard, testified in a court document that the threesome affair happened.



"Drew claimed that Musk, Heard, 34, and Delevingne, 27, had a threesome at Depp's Los Angeles home in late 2016," the report said.



In a statement made on Thursday, Musk said that "Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this".



Musk was previously reported of having an affair with Heard before she filed for divorce from Depp, 57, in May 2016 after a year of marriage. He denied the allegations at that time.



Depp has slapped a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife after their divorce in 2017.



Depp's lawyers have taken depositions from dozens of former friends and associates, including Drew, who was previously married to Heard's best friend, Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington.



The court documents allege Heard's affair with Musk began before she had officially split with Johnny Depp.



Musk said: "Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"



"Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it's all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!" Musk, 48, said in his statement.



Heard dated Musk on and off for several years but the Tesla CEO insists they were romantically involved after her marriage crumbled in May 2016, said the report.