In her bid to "stay away from negativity", actress Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days. Chalo I'm off-- deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out. Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter."

The actress had over 15.9 million followers on Twitter at the time of quitting. While she hasn't named any particular incident that led her to make this decision, she was receiving severe trolling after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise stirred the debate on the alleged practise of nepotism and preferential treatment towards star kids in the industry. And, netizens are guessing that could be the reason behind her decision to quit Twitter.

Meanwhile, actor Saqib Saleem also announced his 'break up' with Twitter on Saturday evening.

"Hey Twitter, when we met for the first time, you were a lovely. A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct. These last few days have forced me to realise that I don't need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It has made me realise that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel; energies are contagious! Thank you to my almost 99k followers for all the love. We will stay connected through other platforms, but for now, Twitter and I are done. In a world where you can be anything, be kind," shared Saqib Saleem in a statement issued on Twitter.

Just a couple of days ago, Saqib had tweeted: "Stop being A****les to each other online and in real life. Be kind."