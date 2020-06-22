As people honour the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate Pride Month this June, producer and former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta took to social media to announce that he is bisexual.



Stating that he falls in love with humans irrespective of their gender, Vikas tweeted, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out."

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020



Vikas also took to Instagram to share a video and a long post that read: "Here I am, how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me."

Sharing that his family left him and that he has been troubled a lot by actor Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan, Vikas wrote, "It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better. My family has left me for whatever reason they want to give but I will not bring shame to them by putting details of it both Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mudslinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend."



He also thanked actor Karan Kundra for supporting him all these years. "Even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me."

Read his full post here: