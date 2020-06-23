Actress-dancer Lauren Gottlieb on Monday shared a few screenshots of her conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of the release of his film, MS Dhoni.

In the chat, Lauren and Sushant can be seen rooting for each other. When Lauren shared that she feels she is ready to do a big Bollywood film, Sushant can be seen encouraging her while opening up about his own struggle but in a very modest manner. Asking her to believe in herself, Sushant explained that his switch from TV to films was difficult and credit his film choices to make his survival easier. The actor then goes on to call himself an average looking boy with average talent who made it big only because of his strong prejudice.

"If an average looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible," he had written.

When Lauren disagreed, Sushant admitted being good only because people around him are mediocre. The actor also congratulated Lauren for her Punjabi film that did well at the box office and called her talented and passionate.

Sharing the screenshots, Lauren wrote, "Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another's dreams! I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both “outsiders” and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honour his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another."

Check out her entire chat here: