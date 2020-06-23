Tennis star Novak Djokovic has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with,” the 33-year-old reportedly said in a statement.

As per reports, three other players including Croatia’s Borna Coric, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki have tested positive after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament.

In a statement issued on his official website, the Serbian tennis player revealed that both he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning to Belgrade from the Croatian city of Zadar, where the most-recent Adria Tour event was being held.