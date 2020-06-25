Actress Aditi Rao Hydari's next film Sufiyum Sujatayum's trailer that was released by Amazon Prime Video is trending online. The actress who is known for stunning looks and equally impressive performances will be debuting in Malayalam cinema with this film opposite Jayasurya.

The film narrates a story of a mute girl Sujata (Aditi) who is in love with her neighbour, a Sufi priest (Dev Mohan) but her father gets her married off to an NRI in Dubai. After 10 years, her husband (played by Jayasurya) decides to bring her back to the village. What follows, forms the crux of the musical love story.

While the audience awaits the film's release on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, here's a look at some of the memorable roles played by Aditi on the silver screen:

Wazir: As much as the critics loved the storyline of this movie, Aditi’s brilliant portrayal of Ruhana Ali received equal appreciation. Her acting and near to perfect dance moves left a mark on the minds of her fans, audience and critics.

Rockstar: Aditi played the role of journalist Sheena in this blockbuster. The actress aced the role and left the audience confused about whether her character was in love with Jordan or hated him.

London, Paris, New York: Aditi became synonymous with her on-screen character Lalitha Krishnan after this movie. The audience fell in love with this girl-next-door who was ready for a commitment without conditions.

Kaatru Veliyidai: A romantic film with war and the lives of airforce pilots as the backdrop, this film put Aditi in the spotlight in Tamil cinema for her measured and impressive portrayal of the character Dr Leela. Cast opposite Karthi, who plays IAF pilot Varun Chakrapani, the actress' chemistry with her co-star lit up the screen. Aditi won several awards for this film.

Sufiyum Sujatayum: In her upcoming Malayalam debut, Aditi has taken on the challenge of playing a mute Kathak dancer, she has whet the appetite of the audience already with the trailer.

The movie will see a world premiere on July 3 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.