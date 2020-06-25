With a video featuring photos and videos from their childhood, Kareena Kapoor Khan nails her birthday wishes for sister Karisma, who turned 46 today.



Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted the video which features several pictures from Karishma's films from the 90s, including the iconic Raja Hindustani. In one of the clippings, we could see little Karishma helping the toddler Kareena to drink from a glass. The video also has some candid moments with family and friends, and towards the end, there is a photo of Karisma with her nephew, Taimur.



"To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever," Kareena captioned the video.



Here's the video:

