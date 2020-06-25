It's not a cakewalk to make an impression and get the audience’s attention in a narrative that has Sushmita Sen playing the protagonist. But actor Sikandar Kher seems to have done just that in the web series, Aarya.



Sikandar’s portrayal of Daulat, as the over-protective, family loyalist, who is always by Aarya’s side, proves why the actor was best-suited for the role. It’s been a while since Sikandar was seen on screen. His last outing was The Zoya Factor in mid-2019, which didn’t receive the kind of response expected. It has been a long time since then, so Aarya comes at the right time when people are keen to watch fresh content.



The show, helmed by Ram Madhvani (who directed Neerja), has certainly placed Sikandar in the limelight. The actor who has worked in many films and a few web series before, and with some of the best directors, reveals that working in Aarya has been a different experience. “The reason I say that this has been a truly memorable show is because of Ram and the entire unit of Aarya. The kind of energy on the sets, during the shoot, just got the best out of me,” says the actor. Sushmita has made a mark in the webspace with her debut and talking about working with her, Sikandar says, “She’s a very easy person. She laughs and makes everyone feel comfortable. She has no airs and this makes working with her easy.”



Though Aarya is getting rave reviews, Sikandar is waiting for his next release, the film Sooryavanshi. Despite being the son of Kirron and Anupam Kher, it hasn’t been easy for him. But this hasn’t dampened Sikander’s spirits, “People know my parents. But I want them to know me through my work,” he signs off.

OFF CAMERA

If not an actor, what would you be?

A sportsman. I have played every sport possible.



What is your workout regimen?

I haven’t been working out at the gym due to the lockdown. The only workout I get is running up and down the stairs of my house. I have now started going for runs outside.



What are you most excited about right now?

I am most excited about work, and right now, it is Aarya. But I will be very excited if I get to eat paani puri from my favourite cart down the lane from my house.



How important is social media presence?

I don’t care much about social media. But it’s good to connect with people.



What have you been binge-watching?

I have been watching a lot of movies, like Bohemian

