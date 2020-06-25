TikTok star Siya Kakkar died by suicide. She was 16-year-old.



Confirming the news, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, "Before publishing this (post), I spoke to her manager Arjun Sarin who had spoken to her (Siya) last night for a song collaboration and he said that she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way."





"You go through her videos and you can see that she was so good in her content... it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please don't do this," he added.



Siya had over a million followers on TikTok and 96K followers on Instagram.



More details are awaited.