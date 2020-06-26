The untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked the nepotism row once again in Bollywood.

In the wake of the controversy, popular costume designer and stylist Vasuki Bhaskar referred to nepotism in the Tamil film industry in a recent tweet. She took to her social media handles and wrote that there are many Sushants in the Tamil industry who suffer silently. She also asked youngsters to take Thala Ajith as an example and recall his troubled times.

Her tweet read, "There are many a #SushantSingRajput in our Tamil film industry who get no payment,no support, no recognition yet they put a brave front n smile to the camera. A few speak to me, few remain silent in pain 2suffer humiliation in a diff. form. To so many such, remember thala Ajith then n now."

She quoted actor Ashwin Kakumanu’s series of tweets telling how people had overlooked him in Tinsel Town.

Ashwin had tweeted, “Realised how much I had bottled in over the years. People who ignore and marginalise your efforts or worth, humiliate you and of course backstabbing (the list wouldn't be complete without that one) all the bitter experiences people go through just to do what they love doing.”