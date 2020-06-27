Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic seem to be enjoying their time together in the run-up to the birth of their first child. Documenting Natasa pregnancy glow, Hardik shared a pic of the duo.

He captioned the image saying, “@natasastankovic__ bubs from where are you getting the glow on your face?” Responding to him, Natasa wrote in the comments section, “(Babyemoji) and your love and pampering.”

Natasa had announced her pregnancy on Instagram towards the end of May. She had written: “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

On New Year’s 2020, the couple announced that they were engaged. Natasha had written on Instagram: “Forever yes.” She posted a video of them on a yacht where Hardik went down on one knee and proposed.