Vicky Kaushal, who will bring to the screen Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's next film, took to social media to remember him on his death anniversary.

Sharing a small clip that starts with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and moves on to the on-screen version that he would portray, Vicky wrote, "In remembrance of one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special with @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail."

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared the same clipping. "In Remembrance of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. An honour and an experience I am so looking forward to! With @vickykaushal09 as the inimitable soldier and gentleman," she wrote.

Hours later, while sharing a picture of him as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vicky wrote, "A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility."



Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914 and led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971.