Photos of the Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde astride a limited edition black Harley Davidson flooded social media.

In them, Justice Bobde can be seen sitting on the parked Harley Davidson CVO 2020. The CJI is said to be fond of bikes and has talked about owning a bullet in the past.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson. (Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020) @harleydavidson #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/6bDv0g4n2P — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 28, 2020

Comments on the photos ranged from calling him “uber-cool” to criticism over him not wearing a mask, while others even suggested that the bike belonged to a politician’s son. However, multiple revealed that the bike was brought to the Chief Justice by a Harley Davidson dealer for a demo and Justice Bobde "only sat on it". The sources also said he was wearing a mask but removed it while sitting on the bike.