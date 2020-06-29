Actor Abhishek Bachchan who will be seen making his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows next month revealed that he lost many roles because of his ‘no intimate scene policy.’ But the Bachchan junior doesn’t have any regret because he did it for his daughter Aaradhya.

“There are certain kinds of films and scenes I’m not comfortable doing anymore. I would not want to do anything in which my daughter would feel uncomfortable or something that she would question me about, saying ‘hey what’s going on here?’," says Abhishek in an interview, informing that most of the times the directors would comply by his policy.

However, the actor had to let go off many good projects but he respects others’ creative space and his work ethics. He says, “No regrets, because I had a creative point of view, and the producer-director have a creative point of view, and they didn’t want to compromise on that and I completely respect that, and it’s perfectly fine.”