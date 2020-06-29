Several celebrities have now taken to their social media accounts to speak against the deaths of Jeyaraj and his son Fenix due to alleged custodial torture in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi.The latest in the list to condemn the heinous act is filmmaker Hari.

Popular for helming the popular Tamil cop films Singam and Saamy, Hari has said he regrets celebrating the police force in his films.

“These kinds of incidents should not take place in Tamil Nadu again. Due to a few officers, the whole police department is now tainted. I regret making five films celebrating the police,” he said in his statement.

Jeyaraj and Fenix were allegedly beaten to death by the police. The police picked up the father-son duo after they kept their mobile shop open during lockdown. While Fenix died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on June 23.

Suriya, who played a cop in the Singam franchise, described the entire incident as a result of organised crime. In his statement, the actor pointed out that the cops alone are not at fault in this case but the magistrate and the doctors are equally responsible for the custodial death.