Indian Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna's recent interview with the BBC is now viral on social media. A clip from the viral interview shows Vikas giving a befitting reply to a news anchor's tone-deaf statement.

At one point in the interview, the anchor says, "These days you are famous, you've cooked for the Obamas, you have been on TV shows with Gordon Ramsey. But it wasn't always that way... You are not from a rich family. So I dare say, you understand how precarious it can be in India."

To which Khanna replied, "I understand, but my sense of hunger didn’t come from India so much because I was born and raised in Amritsar. We have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed. The entire city can feed there. But my sense of hunger came from New York when I was struggling here from the very bottom."

As the video went viral, netizens lauded the chef for hitting back at the anchor. Sharing the clip, a user captioned it:

Another user wrote, "Absolute gold from Chef Vikas. These Britishers are still in colonial hungover. Well done Chef, very well done."

Vikas recently garnered praises for his efforts to distribute meals and essential supplies during the ongoing novel coronavirus lockdown.