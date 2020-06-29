Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to call out the electricity provider for the ‘insane rise’ in the bill.

Shocked to receive a huge amount of bill for electricity usage in the month of June, actress Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to call out the electricity provider for the ‘insane rise’ in the bill.

The actress was charged Rs 36,000 electricity bill for June, an increase of over 800% from the bill in May which was around Rs 3,850.

"3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill @Adani_Elec_Mum. What kind of POWER are you charging us for," Taapsee questioned while sharing the electricity bill for the last three months.

While the bill for the month of June is Rs 36,000, it was Rs 4,390 for April and Rs 3,850 for May.

The actress also shared that she has received a huge electricity bill for another house where "no one stays".

"And this one is for an apartment where no one stays and it's only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum. I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality," Taapsee quipped.

And this one is for an apartment where no one stays n it’s only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality pic.twitter.com/GeBQUSJaft — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Within hours, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited extended a clarification in the issue.

"We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of Covid-19. Bills were generated on the lower side, being an average of preceding three months that is, December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH). The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) guidelines. The consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits,” said a spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), who have faced complaints by several consumers including Taapsee.

On Taapsee's claims, the AEML spokesperson said, "Upon receipt of the complaint, we have verified the meter reading and found to be correct."