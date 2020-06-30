It's been almost seven years since Fast & Furious star Paul Walker died. But, the actor's daughter is proving that much like in the Fast & Furious movies — the most important thing in life will always be family.

Meadow, who is now 21, snapped a cute selfie with Vin Diesel's kids, Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5, and shared it Monday on Instagram with the caption "family, forever."

Fans know that Walker and Diesel, who co-starred together in five Fast & Furious films, were close even in real life. In fact, Vin Diesel named his youngest daughter Pauline as a tribute to his long-time friend and fellow actor, Paul Walker. "It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world," Diesel explained.

Meadow's recent selfie with Diesel's kids is hardly the only time she's shared a photo with the actor's family. Last August, she shared a sweet snap of herself holding Hania in a loving embrace.