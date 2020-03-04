Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth who is most well-known for his role of Thor in the Avengers series is currently shooting in India for the Netflix action drama Extraction. The actor plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary in the film, who embarks on a deadly mission. He is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Since it is an action drama, Chris has quite a few intense action scenes. In fact, some of the Hollywood actor's scenes are with Indian actor Randeep Hooda who plays a key role in the film. During one of their scenes, Chris reveals he kind of 'nicked' Randeep. "We had three weeks of fighting each other and we both had our fair share of cuts and bruises. And actually a couple of times I nicked him, but it was by accident and I felt very embarrassed," revealed the actor, as per news reports.

He further adds, "He (Randeep) wasn't angry at me. He has been great to work with. And then we've had little moments of quiet dialogue." Chris also reveals he is impressed with Randeep for his "stillness" in performance. Another Indian actor, the child artiste Rudraksh Jaiswal will be seen in this Netflix flick.