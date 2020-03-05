Good news Katy cats! Katy Perry has revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer made thw announcement as part of her latest music video Never Worn White from her fifth studio album, that dropped on Thursday, March 5.

In the music video, Perry wears a variety of elegant garments, including a white gown and a Midsommar-esque floral creation. At the end of the short film, the 35-year-old is shown cradling a baby bump.

Following the music video’s release, the musician took part in an Instagram Live video with her 90.5m followers, in which she confirmed that she is pregnant,

“There’s a lot that’s happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said to the camera.

“I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.”

At one point in the live video, Perry shared a close up of her pregnant stomach, before panning the camera back to her face and screaming in excitement.

Perry is engaged to Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom.