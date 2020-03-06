After the popular second season of Dil Beats with Darshan Raval, the third edition premiered recently on MTV Beats where the pop heartthrob is back as the ‘love dost’ again. He is a host, the one to confide in for the participants, entertainer, singer all rolled into one. If you haven’t watched the show before, it promises interesting love stories from across India where the host shares lessons on navigating romantic relationships, peppered with personal anecdotes and a whole lot of music. We caught up with Darshan as he unveiled the show last week. He says, “After the first time which was my debut, this time I feel more in control. I was told that the audience loved me as the host, so for the third season let me tell you that it gets more personal.”

Enjoying Dil Beats?

He promises more narratives sent in by the audience and occasional meetings with all the participants who share stories and not just telephonic interactions. That apart, Darshan maintains that one will be able to hear some soulful rendition of all his hit tracks like Tera Zikr and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He also informs, “Yes! I have created different versions that the fans can listen to. There is an entirely different session, called the ‘Dil Beats Session’”. For this section, he will be performing original songs for the audience with the same enthusiasm that he does during his concerts, he asserts. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-born singer also scored a chart-topping single. His song Asal Mein has garnered more than 60 million YouTube views. The mellifluous song about love and kismet has been performing well. When we ask, what drives him to pen down the lyrics since he does so for most of his songs, he is quick to admit that hearing real-life love stories on Dil Beats, helps him think quite a bit. “Although I felt slightly overwhelmed initially, I soon realised these narratives are engaging and I do feel connected,” says the artist who also sang Meherama from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Although the singer stays mum about upcoming Bollywood collaborations, he reveals that soon he will be releasing more singles.

Dil Beats airs Wednesday noon on MTV Beats.

