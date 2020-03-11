The ensemble cast of Ek Villain 2 is complete now that actress Tara Sutaria has been roped in to play a key role. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

The second instalment of the 2014 film Ek Villain will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Shobha Kapoor. "A big welcome to the super gorgeous and talented Tara Sutaria. The newest member to join the Villain gang! It's going to be one hell of a ride!" Balaji Motion Pictures tweeted on Wednesday.

According to reports, Tara will play the role of a singer in the movie. Talking about Tara's role in the film, director Mohit Suri reportedly told the media, "It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for."

Ek Villain 2 will go on floors later this year. The film is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021.