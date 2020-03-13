Watch: Amitabh Bachchan composes and recites a poem on coronavirus
Mumbai, March 13 (IANS): Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has posted a video to share his views on coronavirus, with a dash of poetry.
The video starts with Big B addressing the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. He then recites a poem he penned. The gist of the poem pertains to the precautionary measures that people should take in the wake of the outbreak.
In the video, Big B is seen giving basic advice on prevention, including washing hands and staying safe.
"Concerned about the COVID-19. Just doodled some lines in verse. Please stay safe," wrote the actor while sharing the video.
Watch the video here:
T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020