In an interview with a leading media publication, actress Deepika Padukone spoke openly about relationships. While sharing that she has never cheated in a relationship, the actress stressed on the fact that infidelity is a deal-breaker for her.

"For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that," she said and added, "Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed."

"The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships and don't really expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal-breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't f*ck around with it," she was quoted by another report.

While Deepika didn't name anyone, speculations are that Deepika was hinting at her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple reportedly dated for two years before parting ways in 2009, during which the actress was even seen sporting a tattoo featuring the initials of his name. Since then both have moved on in their lives and are seen sharing a healthy equation on-screen as well as off-screen. While Deepika dated Ranveer Singh for several years before they tied the knot in November 2018, Ranbir is currently said to be dating actress Alia Bhatt although they are yet to officially confirm the affair.