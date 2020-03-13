Following the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, actress Kate Beckinsale recalled a distressing, expletive-filled encounter involving the former Hollywood producer.

The British actress revealed that Harvey Weinstein flew into a rage after she wore a modest outfit to a red carpet event in the aftermath of 9/11. In a post on social media, Beckinsale outlined events after a screening for the rom-com Serendipity, in which she starred opposite John Cusack. She said Weinstein insisted on holding the premiere only a few weeks after the attack on the twin-towers, calling it “the most insensitive, tone-deaf, disrespectful idea possible”. Beckinsale said Weinstein had arranged for her to visit his home with her two-year-old daughter, and then launched a tirade at her when they were alone.

According to Beckinsale, Weinstein was enraged that she wore a white suit and tie rather than a “tight dress”. “The minute the door closed, he started screaming, ‘You stupid fucking C**T, you C**T you ruined my premiere.’ I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake … He said, ‘If I am throwing a red carpet, you get in a tight dress, you shake your a**, you shake your t**s, you do not go down it looking like a f***ing lesbian, you stupid f***ing c**t.’”

Beckinsale said she “burst into tears”, before objecting that the city was still in shock after the World Trade Center attacks. She added: “He said, ‘I don’t care – it’s my fucking premiere and if I want p***sy on the red carpet that’s what I get.’ Screaming. Livid.”