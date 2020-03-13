After sharing the news about testing positive for coronavirus yesterday, actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared an update. The couple is currently in isolation in Australia.

Hanks tweeted a picture with his wife Thursday night, thanking those who've cared for them as they battle the virus. "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."

Warner Bros. confirmed the actor was in Australia doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Actor Austin Butler is playing Presley.

Reacting to the news earlier on Thursday, Tom and Rita's son Chet also took to Instagram to share a video saying "I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love."