Amid coronavirus outbreak, actress Sara Ali Khan was seen attending the Ganga aarti and walking in the crowded streets of Varanasi, leaving everyone shocked and worried.



"Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day. So much fun - such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay," she captioned the video in which she can be seen giving a small tour of Varanasi.

Seeing this video at a time where many states have requested people to avoid unnecessary travel and have even asked corporates to allow work from home for their employees, netizens asked Sara to take precautionary measures.

"Please wear mask Sara," a user commented.

Another one wrote: "Please avoid going outdoors and please don't touch anything."

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in the remake of David Dhawan's "Coolie No. 1".