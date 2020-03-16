Kiara Advani: 'Switched off DMs after receiving suggestive messages on leaf picture'
In an interview, actress Kiara Advani revealed that she received a lot of suggestive direct messages on social media after her photograph from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 celebrity calendar went viral.
“I have switched off some of my DM notifications because I did get a lot of those suggestive ones. Especially after the leaf picture went up. I was like okay we can’t do this right now,” Kiara said in a video interview with Tweak India.
In the said leaf picture, Kiara posed topless, hiding behind just a large green leaf.
The photo also became controversial after charged of plagiarism were levelled against Dabboo Ratnani. However, Dabboo shared another photo from his 2002 calendar featuring Tabu in a similar shot and said 'if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept'.
Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalendar 2002 #lovenature This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani ‘s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept! & if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF #loveandpeace @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me! That’s all that matters @dabbooratnanistudio #25yearsofdabbooratnani #dabbooratnani #tabu #kiaraadvani #dabbooratnanicalendar2002 #dabbooratnanicalendar2020 #naturelover #thenandnow Team Details : Makeup @ajayshelarmakepartist Hair @gohar__shaikh
However, when it comes to getting trolled, Kiara told IANS that memes don’t affect her and in fact, she considers them to be a part of flattery. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in a Netflix Original film, Guilty.