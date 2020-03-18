After informing his fans that he is under complete isolation and quarantine due to the outbreak of coronavirus, legendary actor Dilip Kumar asked his followers to avoid crowded places.

"I’ve been told coronavirus can spread in cold as well as hot weather. My fervent appeal to you: avoid crowded places and unnecessary outdoor exposure," he tweeted. Stressing on the fact that the coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders, he asked people to follow guidelines issued by health departments and protect themselves and others by staying indoors as much as possible.

I’ve been told #coronavirus can spread in #cold as well as #hot weather. My fervent appeal to you: avoid crowded places and unnecessary outdoor exposure. #CoronaVirusUpdate https://t.co/3UMaWRT6c9 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 18, 2020

This comes two days after he informed his fans that his wife and former veteran actress Saira Banu is taking good care of the 97-year-old icon.

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor, who is known for films like Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam and Karma, was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

With inputs from IANS