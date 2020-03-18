Now that the film industry is not lockdown, with movie releases and shoot schedules being pushed indefinitely, celebs seem to be enjoying the breathing space and spending time at home with their families. Kareena Kapoor Khan was the latest to share a picture of how she has been coping with social isolation.

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories in which she is seen eating gajar ka halwa.

She wrote, "Dessert doesn't go to the stomach, it goes to the heart.."

On the work front, she will be seen next in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 film Forrest Gump. The actors were shooting for the film until the production was halted because of coronavirus pandemic.