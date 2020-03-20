Even as the COVID-19 panic is growing and people are taking precautions such as social distancing and self-quarantining, Bollywood actress Radhika Apte took a flight to London. The actress who shuttles between Indian and the UK, flew to the British capital on Thursday.







The actress shared a selfie from the flight and captioned it, "For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity - I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That's all for now! Thank you for all messages." Radhika keeps visiting the UK not just for work, but to be with her husband, the London-based musician Benedict Taylor.

The 34-year-old actress also added two postscripts to her note and said that her flight back from India was full: "PS - BA flight was full! (Though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.)" Talking about Europe's plans to close borders to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Radhika said: "More PS - The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet."

However, some of her followers don't think it was a good idea for the actress to have travelled at a time like this when everyone is taking precautions to contain the pandemic outbreak.