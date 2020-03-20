Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aryan and Anushka Sharma have sent out a strong message to their fans and followers. Both celebrities posted video messages on their Instagram pages requesting people to stay at home and practise social distancing.

Anushka posted a video message with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on her official page. The couple said, "We know we are all going through a very difficult time. And the only way to stop the spread of corona virus is by acting together. We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else's as well. You should do it too, to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and stay healthy." The same video message was reposted on Virat's official page. The couple has urged their fans to stay at home and take precautions to stay healthy.

Actor Kartik, who had posted a TikTok video on #SafeHands challenge, posted another video message on his Instagram page. In his signature Pyaar Ka Punchnama style, Kartik's monologue features a list of dos and don'ts that one must follow during this time of coronavirus pandemic.

“Problem. Problem yeh hai ki hum genius hai! (The problem is that we all consider ourselves genius),” begins Kartik and adds, “Subah sham ‘Netflix and chill’ ke sapne dekhne hai lekin jab do hafte ghar pe rehne ko mil raha hai toh hume kaam pe jaana hai! Presentation, reports, march-ending, economy gir jayegi... Jab meeting mein phone niche karke tik-tok aur Instagram karte ho, tab nahi girti economy? Sari badi comany keh rahi hai work from home lekin humne theka le rakha hai economy sambhalne ka. Arey agar economy giregi toh sabki giregi na, milke sambhal lenge economy! (You are always dreaming about ‘Netflix and chill’ and now when you are advised to stay at home for two weeks, you want to go to the office citing presentation, report or economy. If the economy will crumble, we will all take care of it together),” he says and asks everyone to refrain from making any plans and strictly quarantine themselves.



"Please party mat karo na, travel mat karo na, logon ko mat milo na, netflix akele karo na, ghar se kaam karo na, ghar pe kaam karo na, ghar ke kaam karo na, abhi shadi mat karo na, mummy papa ke sath time spend karo na, meditate karo na, video call karo na, handwash karo na, face touch mat karo na, facemask use karo na, gf bf ko abhi mat milo na, namaste karo na, sabse dur raho na, corona stop karo na (Please don't party, don't travel, don't meet people, don't leave home, work from home, spend quality time with parents, do meditation, do namaste, wash your hands, don't touch your face, stay away from everyone and help in stopping this virus from spreading any further)," he concluded.





