ACK Alive, helmed by none other than Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati has become a part of an initiative that will help the children remain engaged and entertained as they stay away from school given the current situation as their parents work from home. As the country slowly moves towards a lockdown-like situation to control the pandemic, Amar Chitra Katha has an unique offer indeed. Rana tells Indulge, “Amar Chitra Katha Live joins the nation and the people in its united effort to stay safe, self-quarantine, while enjoying free access to all ACK content and Tinkle apps for 30 days. It's a gift from us to the children of India who are cooped up at home- a small way to help ease this challenging environment we suddenly find ourselves."

The step-by-step guide

Amar Chitra Katha is offering access to over 350 titles of comic books on the ACK app and over 150 comics on the Tinkle app absolutely free for 30 days from when they sign up. Rana Daggubati told us, “I think it’s best to be home clean and safe, and if you love reading fables of our ancient history, here is something that everyone will surely like - Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) has decided to let online subscriptions free this month, so children and adults have access to all of the amazing ACK and tinkle titles. ACK is a library of stories of our land to learn about our country, gods, kings, and culture in the most fun illustrations and stories. A great way for our generation to know our history and build a future.” Acutely aware of the crisis the world is facing in the wake of the Covid-19 scare, he also gave some useful and wise words to say. “We’re probably facing something of a magnitude like this for the first time. It’s important to be extremely cautious and hygienic at all times and enjoy the time and peace by yourself. And say no to panic.”



