Actress Amala Paul has gotten married to boyfriend and Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh in a private ceremony. The news of the wedding comes after pictures of the Aadai actress and Bhavninder getting cosy with each other found its way to the internet.

The news of the wedding spread when Bhavninder Singh took to Instagram to share pictures of their intimate wedding and captioned it, "Wedding pics #throwback (sic)." But as soon as their wedding pictures went viral, Bhavnider immediately deleted them on his Instagram page.

However, once fans caught whiff shared by several fan pages, the images were shared multiple time on fan accounts. Neither Amala Paul nor Bhavninder Singh has admitted their relationship in public.

Check out their wedding pictures:

Reports suggest that Amala Paul has been in love with the Mumbai-based singer for several years now.