Popular Bollywood music composers and independent artistes will go live on Sunday, on #JanataCurfew day with a one-of-its-kind virtual music concert. Titled Safe and Sound Concert, this will be a digital musical marathon that begins at 2pm in the afternoon and will go on till 10pm at night.

Lead by singers and musicians such as Ankit Tiwari, Tanishk Bagchi, Daniel Weber, Euphoria, Amaal Malik and Akhil Sachdev, the Safe and Sound Concert's aim is to encourage people to stay indoors, while entertaining them with music.





A brainchild of Mourjo Chaterjee, founder, On Stage Talents, this music concert will be live on the Instagram and Facebook pages of the respective artistes. Talking about what prompted him to lead this initiative, Mourjo says, "These are difficult times and we all sailing through it, every singer in their own way wanted to reach out and further enhance and spread awareness about the current scenario. Safe and Sound is just a platform where we all can watch our favourite singers perform live on our phones."

Featured artistes includes names like Richa Sharma, Shruti Pathak, Jeet Ganguli, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Osho Jain, Bhoomi Trivedi, Ravi and Shargun Dubey, Jasleen Royal, Purbayan, Tulsi Kumar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Eric Pillai, Sayani Gupta and others. Musician Daniel Weber (actress Sunny Leone's husband) who will be performing tomorrow, said "It's tough times and we urge people to stay at home, meanwhile we artistes will try our best to entertain everyone with our music." The digital concert will be live on March 22, and the artistes will go live on their social media handles.