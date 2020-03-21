In 2016, Kim Kardashian leaked a call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift that claimed the Fearless singer was indeed aware of line about her in the song Famous. Swift who faced endless criticism for playing "the victim card" soon after went completely off the grid, and only returned to the spotlight with her album, Reputation in 2017.

In a drastic change of event, the full call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift leaked on the internet today. And it does show that Kanye left out the fact that he calls Taylor a “b*tch” — the issue that she has repeatedly said made the song feel disrespectful to her. This has, in turn, caused the hashtag #Kanyewestisover to trend worldwide.

Kanye West & Taylor Swift’s 2016 phone conversation has been leaked in full, showing Kanye did indeed fail to tell Taylor about some of the lyrics in “Famous.” https://t.co/47sx9e2Fa1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2020

However, there has not yet been any comment from Taylor of Kanye just as yet.

Taylor Swift is currently focusing on the promotion of her latest album, Lover while Kanye released the album Ye and the collaboration with Kid Cudi Kids See Ghosts in 2018, and released Jesus Is King last year.