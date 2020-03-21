From among Bollywood stars, actress Raveena Tandon was the latest to post a COVID-19 related message on her social media account. The actress took to her Instagram and advised her fans and followers to stay at home, and travel only if necessary. The actress urged everyone to practise social distancing and shared a series of posts from her recent travel.





In one of the videos, Raveena can be seen wearing the safety mask and sanitizing the train berth using wet wipes. She captioned it as, "Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes,sanitiser,before the wheels roll and we get comfy!Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount #throwback #lastweek,off to a days assignment. Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no coronacases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March . #throwback" (sic).

The actress stated that she travelled last week when she had to leave the town for a day's assignment. She further shared that she's safe and self quarantined at her home now. Raveena captioned her post saying, "Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount. Skeletal crew and closed-door shoot luckily to a town with no corona cases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March."





On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in the second instalment of the Yash-starrer action thriller KGF franchise.